FACT CHECK: Will Enfamil And Similac Have The State Send Free Baby Formula To Those Who Need It?

A post shared on Facebook over 320 times claims infant formula companies Enfamil and Similac will have the state send concerned parents formula products if they call their company numbers.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that either company is sending out free infant formula. Abbott Nutrition, the company that makes Similac, confirmed the claim is false.

Fact Check:

The U.S. is currently in the midst of a baby formula shortage, according to The New York Times. Despite the shortage, a viral Facebook post claims that some formula companies will send concerned parents baby formula if they call a certain number.

“Due to the shortage of formula if you call enfamil or similac they will notify the state you can’t find any for your child and the state will send you a 6 pack of 12 Oz cans to your address! For free!” reads the post, which includes the alleged numbers of the two companies.