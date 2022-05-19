FACT CHECK: Will Enfamil And Similac Have The State Send Free Baby Formula To Those Who Need It?
A post shared on Facebook over 320 times claims infant formula companies Enfamil and Similac will have the state send concerned parents formula products if they call their company numbers.
Verdict: False
There is no evidence that either company is sending out free infant formula. Abbott Nutrition, the company that makes Similac, confirmed the claim is false.
Fact Check:
The U.S. is currently in the midst of a baby formula shortage, according to The New York Times. Despite the shortage, a viral Facebook post claims that some formula companies will send concerned parents baby formula if they call a certain number.
“Due to the shortage of formula if you call enfamil or similac they will notify the state you can’t find any for your child and the state will send you a 6 pack of 12 Oz cans to your address! For free!” reads the post, which includes the alleged numbers of the two companies.
The claim is incorrect. No mention of such an initiative has been mentioned on either the Twitter accounts or the Facebook pages of the companies. Neither Abbott Nutrition, nor Reckitt, the maker of Enfamil, have any press releases on their websites about such a program.
“This is untrue,” said Vicky Assardo, spokesperson for Abbott Nutrition, in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Will Tricare Provide Free Baby Formula And Ship It Directly To Anyone Who Applies?)
Enfamil dealt with similar rumors in early 2020. “Contrary to rumors in some online social networks, we are not distributing free cases of formula,” reads a March 2020 Facebook post from the brand. “We are instead focused on ensuring equitable availability for every baby.”
Abbott Nutrition recently signed an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reopen a previously closed facility to help alleviate the ongoing formula shortage, according to NPR. The factory can restart within two weeks following agency approval, with products arriving six to eight weeks thereafter, the outlet reported.
Check Your Fact has reached out to Reckitt for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.