FACT CHECK: Is A Dutch Man Campaigning For Governor Of Nigeria’s Plateau State?

A Facebook post claims a Dutch man named Wieber Boer is running for governor in Nigeria.

Verdict: False

Boer refuted this rumor. There is no evidence he is running for any Nigerian office.

Fact Check:

Nigeria’s Plateau State will select a new governor during the country’s upcoming 2023 general election, according to Nigerian news outlet the Punch. An image shared on Facebook claims a Dutch man named Wieber Boer, who allegedly goes by Yohanna Maigona in Nigeria, has decided to run for the position.

The Facebook image appears to show a campaign ad for the alleged candidate. “A Dutch International has declared interest in contesting for governor of Plateau state.” reads text included in the image. “His real name is Wieber Boer, he’s a dutch. Yohanna Maigona is his Nigerian name.” (Did Vladimir Putin Threaten To Attack Nigeria?)

The image is digitally fabricated. Boer, who is Dutch, is the CEO of All-On, a company with a mission to “increase access to commercial energy products and services for under-served and un-served off-grid energy markets in Nigeria, with a special focus on the Niger Delta,” according to its website. There are no credible news reports about him showing interest in running for political office in the country or taking steps to do so.

Boer addressed the rumor in a May 11 LinkedIn post, writing, “I am categorically stating that I have no intention of running for political office in Nigeria, and I am not eligible to do so.”

He added that he was born to Dutch missionaries in Jos, Nigeria, and has spent the past 12 years in the Nigerian city of Lagos. He concluded by stating he is a “staunch believer” in the country’s potential and would support its development “from the sidelines.” His alma mater, Michigan’s Calvin University, recently appointed him to be the school’s next president.

