FACT CHECK: Did Sandro Marcos Advocate For Taxing Overseas Filipino Workers?

An image shared on Facebook claims Sandro Marcos, son of Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., advocated for a tax on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Sandro Marcos made such a statement. He refuted the claim on social media.

Fact Check:

Allies of Marcos Jr., including some of his relatives, are set to dominate both chambers of the country’s Congress, the Associated Press reported. His son, Sandro Marcos, was recently elected to the country’s House of Representatives, according to ABC News.

An image shared on Facebook shows a photo of the younger Marcos paired with an alleged quote of his calling for the Philippines to tax OFWs. These workers are not required to pay income taxes on income made abroad, according to Rappler.

“We can impose taxes to our seafarers, nurses and other sectors who are earning a lot in abroad,” reads the alleged quote. “It is high time that they should also pay their taxes here in the Philippines and not only to their host country.”

There is no evidence Marcos made such a statement. It does not appear on his Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts. There are likewise no credible news reports about Marcos advocating for such a policy. (RELATED: Altered Image Shows Fake Vote Count In Philippines’ 2022 Presidential Election)

He denied he made the statement in a tweet in March, writing, “I’m sorry ma’am but this is fake news. Never said anything along these lines nor was it ever on my Facebook account.”

I’m sorry ma’am but this is fake news. Never said anything along these lines nor was it ever on my Facebook account 😕 — Sandro Marcos (@sandromarcos7) March 26, 2022

The fake quote has been circulating since March 2022, according to the Filipino fact-checking website Vera Files.