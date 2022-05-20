FACT CHECK: No, The ‘Full House’ Home Is Not On The Market For $37 Million

A post shared on Facebook claims a house in San Francisco, California that appeared in the television sitcom “Full House” is being listed on the market for $37 million.

Verdict: False

This rumor stems from a spurious posting on Zillow. The website confirmed the listing was fake and has since been removed.

Fact Check:

The house in question is notable for being featured in the opening credits of “Full House,” a television sitcom that aired from 1987 to 1995, according to IMDb. The show’s creator, Jeff Franklin, bought the San Francisco home in 2016 for $4 million before selling it for $5.35 million in 2020, SFGate reported.

The May 18 Facebook post claims the home “is back on the market for $37 million” and advises users to contact the author if they are interested. “Here is your chance to own a piece of TV history,” the post claims.

While the house was in fact listed on the real estate website Zillow for $37 million, the listing was fraudulent. It first appeared earlier in May and was reported on by several news outlets before the website removed the listing, according to SFGate.

“We discovered a ‘For Sale By Owner’ listing was illegitimate after it was posted, and have since taken it down,” a Zillow spokesperson told SFGate. “We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

The house is still listed as sold on Zillow. No transactions regarding the house have been made since Franklin sold the house in 2020. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Two-Story House Caught In A Landslide?)

Much of the “Full House” original cast, including the late Bob Saget, reprised their roles in the Netflix follow-up series “Fuller House,” which aired from 2016 to 2020. The house appeared in the opening credits of that series as well.