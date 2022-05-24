FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Drone Attack On A Russian Airfield?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a drone attack on a Russian airfield.

Verdict: False

The video footage is from a military-style video game. It does not depict an actual attack on a Russian airfield.

Fact Check:

Ukraine has extensively utilized drones during its conflict with Russia to target ground forces and identify artillery targets, according to Forbes. Russia claims to have downed approximately 30 Ukrainian drones attempting to retake Snake Island, Russia-based outlet TASS reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 85,000 times, appears to show camera footage from a Bayraktar TB2 drone as it attacks a Russian airfield. “On Sunday, Bayraktar TB2 Drone bombed Russian Military Airfield with Jets & Attack Helicopters,” the post’s caption states. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Drone Destroying A Russian Column?)

The footage is not genuine. A reverse image search revealed it is from ARMA 3, a military-style video game simulator created by Bohemia Interactive. The video first appeared on YouTube May 9 where it was shared by user Xadarov with the same title.

The YouTube video’s description, however, includes a disclaimer identifying the footage as being from the video game. “THIS IS ONLY SIMULATION, NOT REAL LIFE!” reads part of the description. The YouTube channel has posted multiple videos simulating drone attacks. All of the videos on the channel feature a disclaimer that indicates the footage is from ARMA 3.