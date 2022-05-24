FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The Aftermath Of A Russian Missile Strike On Lviv?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows the aftermath of a Russian missile strike on railways in Lviv, Ukraine.

Verdict: False

The video shows the aftermath of a train wreck in Russia in 2013. It has nothing to do with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Russia launched long-range missiles at the Ukrainian city of Lviv May 15, two of which were allegedly intercepted by Ukrainian air command, according to Defense One. A May 18 video shared on Facebook claims to show the aftermath of the attack.

The 44-second clip appears to show destroyed and damaged train carts and train tracks. “The consequences of yesterday’s massive missile attack by the Russian armed forces on the railway infrastructure in the Lviv region,” reads the post’s caption.

The video predates the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A reverse image search revealed the train wreckage is from a 2013 incident at the Belaya Kalitva station in the Rostov region of Russia, according to the Russia-based news outlet RIA. A longer version of the clip featured in the Facebook post was shared on YouTube in 2017 with a title that indicates it shows the aftermath of the 2013 accident in Russia.

Russian authorities said 69 train cars carrying chemical and oil products exploded after an onboard fire, injuring 27 people, according to Reuters. The explosion launched part of one railcar onto the sixth floor of a nearby residential building, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Train Carrying Russian Military Vehicles Being Derailed Near Ukraine?)

This is not the first time an incident involving a train derailment has been falsely linked to the war in Ukraine. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show a derailed military train in Russia’s Bryansk region.