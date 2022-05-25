FACT CHECK: No, The Military Did Not Sentence Alec Baldwin To Death

An image shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military sentenced actor Alec Baldwin to death.

Verdict: False

Baldwin has not been arrested or charged with any crime. This rumor stems from a website that publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

Baldwin discharged a prop firearm during the production of the movie “Rust” in October 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, according to PBS News. The actor claimed while he did point the weapon at Hutchins, the prop went off by itself, the outlet reported.

An image shared on Facebook claims the actor has now been sentenced to death. The Facebook post shows what appears to be a screenshot of a May 23 news article with a headline that reads, “Military Sentences Alec Baldwin to Death.” (RELATED: No, Alec Baldwin Didn’t Jokingly Threaten To Shoot Filmmakers Prior To Deadly Prop Gun Incident)

The claim is baseless. Neither the Department of Justice nor the Department of Defense has issued press releases stating Baldwin had been arrested or charged with any crime. Social media posts from the departments do not discuss any such action against the actor. Baldwin has been active on his Instagram page, including a post uploaded May 25, two days after the May 23 article was published.

An internet search revealed the article featured in the post stems from the online website Real Raw News, which first published the claim May 23. The website has a disclaimer on its “About Us” page that states, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Check Your Fact has previously debunked false claims stemming from the website, including a claim from April 2022 suggesting National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci had been sentenced to death.