FACT CHECK: Did The Australian Prime Minister Announce The Country Would Give The World Economic Forum $2.4 Billion?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet published by newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announcing that Australia will be giving the World Economic Forum (WEF) $2.4 billion over the next 3 years.

Verdict: False

The tweet was published by a parody account, not Albanese’s official Twitter account.

Fact Check:

The post shows a screen grab of a tweet that appears to have been published by newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. “Australia will fund $2.4 billion over the next 3 years to support the World Economic Forum, which is currently hosting the 2022 meeting in Davos,” the alleged tweet reads.

“He’s only just got in and it’s already downhill all the way,” the post’s caption states. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Send This Tweet About The Age Of Consent ‘Infringing On Human Rights’?)

This tweet was not published by Albanese. A reverse keyword search revealed the tweet was published by a parody account on May 23. “This will also be an opportunity to foster a sense of camaraderie, collective purpose and common destiny,” the rest of the parody tweet reads.

Though the account has the same profile picture and Twitter handle as Albanese, it only has 2,245 followers and is titled, “Anthony Albanese Australian Labor Parody.” The account has since been suspended.

No similar tweets could be found on Albanese’s verified Twitter account. There is likewise no record of the tweet on Politwoops, a website that tracks tweets deleted by public officials.

No mention of this large donation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) could be found on the “media center” section of Albanese’s website, which includes speeches, media releases and more. No credible news outlets have reported on the alleged donation.