FACT CHECK: Did CNN Report That A Man Named ‘Bernie Gores’ Was Killed In The Uvalde, Texas School Shooting?

An image shared on Facebook claims CNN reported that a man named “Bernie Gores” was killed in the recent Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

Verdict: False

A CNN spokesperson denied the outlet published such an article. The man pictured has been falsely linked to similar tragedies in the past.

Fact Check:

A shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left 19 students and two teachers dead, according to the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed in a shootout with police during the incident, the outlet reported.

A post shared on Facebook claims CNN reported that one of the adults killed in the attack was a man named “Bernie Gores.” The post also claims CNN reported that Gores was killed in Afghanistan last year and alleges this apparent discrepancy is proof that the shooting in Uvalde was a “false flag.”

There is no record of CNN reporting that Gores died in the school shooting. A CNN article listing the identified victims does not include Gores. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting a person with that name died in the attack.

“This is fabricated,” said Bridget Leininger, a CNN spokesperson, in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Did CBS Tweet About Two People Being Arrested For Helping The Buffalo Shooter?)

A reverse image search revealed the man in the image is actually YouTube streamer Jordie Jordan, who is known as WingsofRedemption online. None of Jordan’s videos on his page make any reference to Uvalde, though he tweeted shortly after the shooting took place.

This is not the first time Jordan’s image has been falsely linked to a world event. Check Your Fact previously debunked viral posts that alleged CNN reported he had died in Afghanistan and in Ukraine.