FACT CHECK: No, The Suspected Uvalde School Shooter Was Not An Illegal Immigrant

A post shared on Facebook claims Texas school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos was an illegal immigrant.

Verdict: False

The suspect in the shooting was a U.S. citizen, according to government officials.

Fact Check:

Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday before being shot and killed by law enforcement, NPR reported. President Joe Biden is expected to visit the town in the coming days to meet with the families of the victims, according to the outlet.

A Facebook post claims the perpetrator of the attack was an illegal immigrant. “Salvador Ramos, turns out is an illegal immigrant,” reads part of the post. “1 question. WTF is taking away your right to defend yourself going to do about illegal immigrants smuggling in guns and killing people/children going to do? It’s going to make it worse!”

There is no evidence to suggest Ramos immigrated to the U.S. illegally. Check Your Fact found no credible news reporting to support that claim. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated that Ramos was a U.S. citizen in a press conference after the shooting, according to Insider. (RELATED: Did The US Have Zero Mass Shootings While Donald Trump Was President?)

Democratic Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said during a May 24 CNN appearance that he had been briefed by Texas Rangers investigating the crime and was informed that Ramos was born in North Dakota. Despite this, there are no records of Ramos attending public school in the state, according to The Bismarck Tribune,

The Facebook post is not the only incorrect claim being shared online about the Uvalde suspect. Check Your Fact recently corrected a spurious claim that a particular image showed Ramos holding a transgender flag.