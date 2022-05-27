FACT CHECK: Did CNN Report On A ‘New Benefit’ Allowing Americans To Claim Up To $50,000?

A video shared on Facebook claims CNN reported on “a new benefit” that allows Americans to claim up to $50,000.

Verdict: False

There is no record of CNN reporting on a new benefit allowing Americasn to “claim up to $50,000.” No such benefit appears to exist.

Fact Check:

A video posted to Facebook shows a man watching a CNN broadcast featuring a chyron that reads, “Americans can now claim up to $50,000.”

“This program’s been all over the news lately,” says the man in the video. “So, a new benefit just got released last week, allowing Americans to claim up to $50,000. You don’t need any credit history at all, no bank requirements.” He goes on to explain he received $8,000 from the new benefit and that others can do the same by providing certain information on a website linked in the post.

This claim is fabricated. There is no record of CNN reporting on any new benefit that would allow Americans to claim up to $50,000. Nothing about the alleged benefit can be found on the outlet’s website or verified social media accounts. There is likewise no mention of any new benefit that would send money to Americans on the Treasury Department’s website.

Despite the post’s claim that the new program has “been all over the news lately,” Check Your Fact found no credible news reporting about the alleged benefit. (RELATED: Did Lauren Boebert’s Restaurant Receive A $233,305 PPP Loan?)

The website linked in the post brings users to Personal Loan Pro, a website that offers loan comparisons, according to FinanceBuzz. Any money taken out through this website is a loan and must be paid back.