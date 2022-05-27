FACT CHECK: Did Sky News Advise Vaccinated Passengers Against Air Travel?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screenshot of a Sky News broadcast advising vaccinated passengers against flying due to a risk of blood clots.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Sky News has reported on such a topic.

Fact Check:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it would be limiting who could receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after it was linked to a rare blood clotting condition, according to a statement from the administration.

An image shared on Facebook appears to show a screenshot of a Sky News broadcast that alleges Russia and Spain have recommended the vaccinated do not fly due to the risk of blood clots. “Airlines are addressing the problems of blood clots and recommending vaccinated people not to travel,” reads text included in the image.

The image is digitally fabricated. There are no credible news reports suggesting Sky News reported on the alleged guidance. No mention of the alleged report could be found on the outlet’s website or verified Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts.

There are likewise no news reports suggesting either Spain or Russia have advised vaccinated travelers not to fly due to a heightened risk of blood clots. Neither Spanish airline Iberia nor Russian airline Aeroflot has issued guidance advising against or prohibiting air travel for vaccinated travelers. (RELATED: Does Canada Prohibit Pilots Who Received Covid-19 Vaccines From Flying?)

A spokesperson for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) directed Check Your Fact to a press release from July 2021 that refuted the claim. “IATA is not aware of any airlines considering denying vaccinated passengers travel due to the blood clot risk,” reads part of the press release. “IATA has a medical advisory group that looks at health and air travel issues,” the release reads, adding the prevention of traveling due to blood clots is “not on their agenda.”

While there is no record of Sky News reporting on the alleged guidance, Australian political commentator Cory Bernardi did reiterate the claim on a June 2021 episode of his podcast “Bernardi.” The podcast is broadcast by Sky News.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Sky News for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.