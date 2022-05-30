FACT CHECK: Is Fanta Lemon Being Discontinued In Europe In May 2022?

An image shared on Facebook over 230 times claims Fanta Lemon will be discontinued in European countries on May 28.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Fanta will discontinue the product in May. A spokesperson for Coca-Cola, which owns Fanta, confirmed the claim is false.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image shows a screen grab of a tweet that reads, “fanta lemon discontinued in all eu countries from 28th may 2022. holidays never gunna be the same.” The tweet includes an image of someone holding two Fanta Lemon cans over a pool of water. Other iterations of the claim have been shared widely on Twitter.

There is no evidence Fanta Lemon is being discontinued in the European market. The product remains visible on the company’s website. The drink was discontinued in the U.S. in 2018 due to low consumer interest, according to the Daily Mail, but Fanta clarified in a tweet that the flavor was not being discontinued outside of the U.S. (RELATED: Is Coca-Cola Discontinuing Vanilla Coke To ‘Fight White Supremacy’?)

No worries – while Fanta Lemon is still not available in the US, it has not been discontinued elsewhere! 🙌 We apologize for any confusion. If you’re looking for flavors available in the US, please visit https://t.co/W6YPnXKC8G. 🍋💛 — Fanta (@fanta) June 28, 2018

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola, the company that owns the Fanta brand, confirmed the product has not been discontinued in Europe. “We continue to offer a wide range of Fanta flavours across Europe, and Fanta Lemon continues to be a key part of this portfolio,” the spokesperson told The Sun.