FACT CHECK: Did Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Say He Wants To Reduce The World Population By 50 Percent?

A post shared on Facebook claims Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said it is his goal to reduce the human population by 50 percent by 2023.

Verdict: False

This video included in the post has been edited. There is no evidence to suggest Bourla made such a statement.

Fact Check:

Bourla appeared at the recent WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, according to CNBC. A post shared on Facebook claims that while attending the event he stated his plan to eliminate half the world’s population by 2023.

The Facebook post links to a video on Bitchute, viewed over 50,000 times, which shows Bourla speaking with WEF founder Klaus Schwab. At one point in the video, Bourla appears to say, “We set up the goals for the next five years and one of them was by 2023 we will reduce the number of people in the world by 50 percent. I think today this dream is becoming a reality.”

“EXPOSED !! PFIZER CEO SAYS IT’S THEIR DREAM TO REDUCE THE POPULATION BY 50 PERCENT IN 2023 !!” reads the video’s title. (RELATED: Has Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Been Arrested By The FBI On Fraud Charges?)

The Facebook video has been edited. The WEF’s verified YouTube channel uploaded the entire conversation between the two men on May 25. In this unedited version, Bourla says it is his 2023 goal to “reduce the number of people in the world that cannot afford our medicines by 50 percent.” The Bitchute version appears to have simply edited the video’s audio to make it seem as if Bourla made a completely different remark.

Neither Bourla nor Schwab make any mention of plans to eliminate half the human population in the course of their conversation. There are likewise no credible news reports about the two making such a statement.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Pfizer for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.