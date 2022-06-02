FACT CHECK: Did CNN Report On Johnny Depp And Kyle Rittenhouse Organizing A National Tour Together?

An image shared on Twitter over 200 times purportedly shows a CNN article reporting on actor Johnny Depp organizing a national tour with Kyle Rittenhouse “to spread awareness on the dangers of defamation.”

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence CNN published such an article.

Fact Check:

Depp won his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday and was awarded $15 million in damages, according to NBC News. Depp sued Heard for writing a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure for domestic abuse,” the outlet reported.

An image shared on Twitter, which has garnered over 5,400 likes, appears to show a CNN article about Depp’s post-trial plans. “Johnny Depp rumored to be organizing national tour with Kyle Rittenhouse to spread awareness on the dangers of defamation,” reads the purported June 1 article’s headline.

The screen grab is a digital fabrication. No such article could be found on CNN’s website or verified social media accounts. Sonia Moghe, the author of the alleged article, has not shared any information regarding the news on her verified Twitter account either.

“This is fabricated,” Bridget Leininger, a CNN spokesperson, said in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Did An Amber Alert Go Off During The Closing Arguments Of The Depp-Heard Trial?)

Although Kyle Rittenhouse has said Depp’s victory in the trial has fueled his drive for his own defamation suits against the media, no major news outlets have reported on an upcoming tour headlined by Rittenhouse and Depp.