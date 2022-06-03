FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Russian Helicopters Attacking A Ukrainian Village?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Russian helicopters firing missiles on a Ukrainian village.

Verdict: False

The video footage is from a military-style video game. It is not genuine footage from the conflict in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights estimates that more than 9,000 civilians have been killed or wounded in the course of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some 280 potential war crimes have been documented throughout the war, according to PBS’ War Crimes Watch Ukraine website.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 900,000 times, allegedly shows Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters firing rockets at a Ukrainian village as soldiers on the ground respond by firing at the helicopters. “3 Russian Ka-52 Attacking Helicopter firing Missiles at Ukraine village,” the post’s caption states. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Russian Helicopters Being Struck By Anti-Air Missiles?)

The footage is not genuine. A reverse image search found the footage stems from ARMA 3, a military-style video game simulator created by Bohemia Interactive. The video first appeared on YouTube March 23 where it was shared by user Several with the title, “3 Ka-52 Attack Helicopter firing Missiles at Military Convoy – Military Simulation – ARMA 3.”

The Facebook video omits the disclaimers displayed at the beginning of the YouTube video and at the end of the video’s title that clearly identify the footage as being from ARMA 3. The YouTube video also states in its description that the video is a military simulation.