FACT CHECK: Did A BP Executive Make This Statement About Why Gas Prices Are So High?

A post shared on Facebook claims a BP executive wrote a statement blaming “people in power” for high gas prices.

Verdict: False

There is no record of any BP executive making such a statement. A spokesperson for BP confirmed there is no Brice Cromwell working for the company and that the text did not originate with anyone from the company.

Fact Check:

The average price of gas in the U.S. increased to $4.87 a gallon on Monday, setting a new record, according to CNN. Experts suggest the prices will remain high as summer travel increases, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims an alleged BP executive named Brice Cromwell wrote a lengthy statement linking the high price of gas to those in political power. The statement blames elected officials for importing oil instead of drilling domestically. (RELATED: Viral Image Of Costco ‘Blame Joe Biden’ Gas Pump Screen Is Digitally Edited)

“Not only have the people in power decided to kill American jobs and create high prices, but they’ve also passed legislation to make it harder for an American oil and gas company to produce & transport our very own product,” the post reads in part. It goes on to praise former President Donald Trump for his economic policies. “If you take away your dislike for DJT, you’ll admit that you miss those times and enjoyed them. Your 401K was higher, gas prices were lower and we were booming as a country.”

The post is fabricated. There is no one by the name of “Brice Cromwell” listed or mentioned on BP’s website. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting any BP executive or any other official from an oil company made such a statement.

“We are in the process of working with our team to look into this, but we can confirm we do not currently have an employee with that name and this text did not come from BP,” a spokesperson for BP confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time high gas prices have been the basis of misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting diesel prices could reach $9 a gallon by August.