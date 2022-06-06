David Kopel, the research director at the Independence Institute, agreed with Lund’s assessment in an email to Check Your Fact.

“As of 1791, there were no federal or state bans on any type of arm,” said Kopel. “The Constitution presumes that individuals will own cannons. Article I, section 8, gives Congress the power to ‘grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal.’ Such letters authorize a person to raid and capture the ships of an enemy nation. In the eighteenth century, any ship capable of combat had cannons.”

As Kopel states, the Constitution allowed for Congress to grant letters of marque and reprisal in times of war. Over 500 ships sailed underneath such letters during the War of 1812, according to Britannica. Some of the ships were armed with cannons, The Washington Post reported.