FACT CHECK: Did Rand Paul Tweet He Had Evidence COVID-19 Vaccines Kill People?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul in which he claims to have evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are “harming and killing people.”



Verdict: False

There is no record of Paul sending such a tweet. A spokesperson for Paul said the senator did not send the tweet.

Fact Check:

Paul has vowed to investigate the origins of COVID-19 if the Republicans retake control of the senate and he secures a committee chairmanship, according to ABC News. He stated last year that he would not get a COVID-19 vaccine, citing that he had natural immunity from a previous infection, NBC News reported.

The Facebook image shows what appears to be a screen grab of a tweet from Paul’s Twitter account that claims he has evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine kills people.

“It’s time for Justice! I will share irrefutable evidence how and why the COVID-vaccines are harming and killing people,” reads the tweet. “Prepare for the Real Storm! I need you to help me- Share this post with everyone you..”

The tweet is digitally fabricated. No such tweet appears on Paul’s verified Twitter account or on ProPublica’s archive of Paul’s deleted tweets. Likewise, there are no credible news reports suggesting the senator had put out a tweet of that nature or had suggested releasing information on the purported dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“He did not tweet that,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokesperson for Paul, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Call Donald Trump A ‘Dumbass’ On Twitter?)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states all approved and authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and recommends people who were previously infected with COVID-19 receive a COVID-19 vaccination.