FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Argentinian Fans Celebrating In England?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Argentinian soccer fans celebrating in front of England’s Wembley Stadium following the national team’s win against Italy.



Verdict: False

The video, filmed in 2019, shows a political rally in Argentina. The footage has nothing to do with the recent soccer match.

Fact Check:

Argentina defeated Italy in a June 1 intercontinental soccer match at Wembley Stadium in the U.K., according to The Guardian. The match was the first time in 29 years any two continental champions had squared off against each other, BBC reported.

A June 1 Facebook video, viewed more than 4,600 times, claims to show Argentinian soccer fans “outside the Wembley stadium” celebrating the victory. (RELATED: Does This Video Show People Rushing At A Paris Airport To Greet Lionel Messi?)

The video predates the match and is not related to soccer. A reverse image search found it first appeared on YouTube in December 2019 titled, “THOUSANDS OF ARGENTINE 🇦🇷 SINGING THE ARGENTINE NATIONAL ANTHEM 🎵!! It will give you goosebumps!!!.” The video’s caption does not specify where it was taken or why the crowd had gathered.

However, Check Your Fact found other videos reporting on an Oct. 19, 2019 rally for the re-election of then-President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires, Argentina that seemingly match the scene shown in the video on Facebook. Each video shows large white balloons above the crowd and the stage in each video seems to be in the same location with the Obelisk landmark behind it. Macri went on to lose his re-election bid, according to NPR.

Genuine photos and videos of Argentine fans celebrating in London after their team’s win were shared by the Daily Mail.