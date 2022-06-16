FACT CHECK: Is Ukraine Using German Howitzers To Fight Russia?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine is using German PzH-2000 howitzers to fight the Russians.



Verdict: Misleading

While Germany has pledged to send howitzers to Ukraine, it has yet to deliver the artillery.

Fact Check:

Several North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries have sent weaponry, ammunition and financial support to Ukraine in an attempt to help the country fend off a Russian invasion, according to the Financial Times. The U.S. alone has promised more than $42 billion in aid, the outlet reported.

One May 24 Facebook video, viewed more than 173,000 times, claims the Ukrainians are using German howitzers to fight the Russians. The eight and half minute-long video explains the features and capabilities of the German-made PzH-2000 Howitzer and shows the weapon being fired. “Again!! Ukraine Use German PzH-2000 Howitzers to Destroy Russian,” reads the video’s title.

The video is misleading. While Germany announced in May that it would be providing seven such howitzers to the Ukrainians, the artillery has yet to arrive in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Ukrainian officials have claimed the country is dragging its feet in providing the weapons, the outlet reported.

“The first howitzers will be delivered (to Ukraine) when the training has been completed and it is responsible (to supply them),” said German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht. (RELATED: Do These Photos Show Black People Being Mistreated In Ukraine?)

The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based independent news outlet, tweeted on June 14 about Germany’s apparent lack of urgency in deploying the artillery

In May Germany announced it would send seven Pazerhaubitze 2000s to Ukraine. The German government has been accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine and constantly breaking its promises on such supplies. So far, not a single German heavy weapon has been sent to Ukraine. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 14, 2022

“The German government has been accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine and constantly breaking its promises on such supplies. So far, not a single German heavy weapon has been sent to Ukraine,” the outlet tweeted.

Andriy Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, told Ukrainian news outlet HB that Germany has not yet sent any heavy equipment to Ukraine. The ambassador also stated that the seven howitzers would be delivered by June 22, while other aircraft systems would be delivered by July or August.