FACT CHECK: Viral Image Of Big Boy’s Billboard Encouraging Customers To Watch Tucker Carlson Is Fake

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a billboard at a Big Boy restaurant chain location with a message that reads, “Don’t watch the Dem circus tonight come in and watch Tucker Carlson on our big screen!”

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. Different iterations of the same image have circulated online since at least 2009.

Fact Check:

Fox News was the only major cable news channel that did not air the Jan. 6 committee hearing last week, instead opting to broadcast the prime-time shows of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, according to NPR. A Facebook image claims to show a billboard at a Big Boy’s location urging people against watching the “Dem circus” and instead encourages them to watch Tucker Carlson.

“Don’t watch the Dem circus tonight come in and watch Tucker Carlson on our big screen!” reads the text on the billboard. “This place has the best burgers and shakes,” reads the post’s caption. “Visit this one every day and will definitely be patronizing it more now!” (RELATED: Was Tucker Carlson Pictured Smiling While Holding A Newspaper Reporting On The Buffalo Supermarket Shooting?)

The sign is digitally altered. The same image can be seen in a blog post from 2009 showing a message regarding a Canadian football team. “Roughrider fans 30% off Montreal Alouette fans f*** off!” it states. Countless other iterations of the image show the billboard containing different messages.

Check Your Fact discovered the images can easily be created and customized using the website RedKid.net, which allows users to input text to be displayed on the billboard.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Big Boy for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.