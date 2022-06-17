FACT CHECK: Did A Mayo Clinic Doctor Admit To Intentionally Misdiagnosing Trump Supporters With Ectopic Pregnancies?

An image shared on Instagram purportedly shows a tweet from a Mayo Clinic doctor in which the doctor admits to intentionally misdiagnosing the healthy pregnancies of former President Donald Trump supporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young America’s Foundation (@yaf_)

Verdict: False

The tweet is from a parody account. A spokesperson for Mayo Clinic confirmed the tweet was false.

Fact Check:

The Instagram image, liked over 11,000 times, allegedly shows a screen grab of a tweet from a Mayo Clinic doctor that reads, “When Trump supporters come to my office at the Mayo Clinic, I love misdiagnosing their healthy pregnancies as ectopic so they have to abort their white fetuses.” An ectopic pregnancy is one that occurs outside of the uterus and can be life-threatening to the mother, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The tweet is a parody. An archived version of the Twitter account, which has since been suspended, includes a bio that reads “obstetrician at the world renowned Mayo Clinic parody.”

Mayo Clinic first tweeted about the post in 2018, condemning the content of the post and stating the account had no connection to the organization. The clinic also called on Twitter to remove the account. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims A Woman Set A World Record By Having 17 Children In A Single Birth)

We are aware of a parody account posting claims about working at Mayo Clinic. This is a fake account that has no connection to Mayo Clinic and its claims are absolutely false. We strongly condemn the posts and have asked Twitter to remove the account. — Mayo Clinic (@MayoClinic) June 30, 2018

“A parody account created the message in 2018 that circulates on the internet about every six months,” said a Mayo Clinic spokesperson in an email to Check Your Fact. “This is not an actual Mayo Clinic staff member.”

This is not the first time misinformation about reproductive rights has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked viral claims that alleged Plan B was being banned in Missouri and Tennessee.