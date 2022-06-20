FACT CHECK: Has The Price Of AriZona Green Tea Increased From 99 Cents to $1.29?

An image shared on Facebook claims the beverage company AriZona has raised the price of its green tea from 99 cents a can to $1.29.

Verdict: False

AriZona has not raised the price of its drinks. The company confirmed in a tweet that the $1.29 can featured in the image shows the price in Canadian dollars, not U.S. dollars.

Fact Check:

The average price of consumer goods in the U.S. has risen by 8.6 percent this year, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wholesale prices rose 10.8 percent in the same month, also causing prices across the board to increase, CNBC reported.

An image shared on Facebook claims inflation has now caused the beverage company AriZona to raise the price of its beverages. The image shows two cans of AriZona green tea, one which is labeled as being 99 cents while the other is listed as $1.29. “It’s officially time to start worrying,” reads text included in the image.

The photo is misleading. There are no announcements from the company’s social media accounts about a price increase for the drink. There are likewise no credible media reports about the company raising its prices. (RELATED: No, The USDA Is Not Predicting A Dozen Eggs Will Cost $12 By Fall 2022)

AriZona addressed the rumor in January 2021 when the same image began circulating on Twitter.

PSA: Our recommended selling price for AriZona in the USA is still 99c! The can on the right is from Canada, where $1.29 converts to around 99c! Don’t worry fam, we still got you 💚🌸😊 https://t.co/lZgHEsTBly — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) January 20, 2021

“PSA: Our recommended selling price for AriZona in the USA is still 99c!” reads a tweet from the company’s verified Twitter account. “The can on the right is from Canada, where $1.29 converts to around 99c!”

The company reiterated this in a June 16 tweet stating, “This goes viral A LOT! The can on the left is in US dollars, The can on the right is in Canadian dollars. Hope this clears things up.”

This goes viral A LOT! The can on the left is in US dollars 🇺🇸

The can on the right is in Canadian dollars 🇨🇦 Hope this clears things up. Don’t panic. https://t.co/faPVemXGkj — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) June 16, 2022

This is not the first time misinformation about inflation has spread online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim from December 2021 that alleged then-White house Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “if you don’t buy anything, you won’t experience inflation.”