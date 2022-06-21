FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The Prime Minister Of Luxembourg With His Husband?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel with his husband, Gauthier Destenay.

Verdict: False

The image does not show Bettel and Destenay. Rather, it depicts Austrian musician Conchita Wurst and business manager Andre Karsai.

Fact Check:

The image appears to show two people arriving at a black tie event, one wearing a suit while the other wears eye makeup and a white dress. “The Prime Minister of Luxembourg and his ‘wife,'” the caption claims. “These are the new, twisted social values that are being imposed on us normal people.”

Bettel was sworn in as Luxembourg’s first openly gay prime minister in 2013, according to Reuters. He married his husband, Destenay, two years later in 2015, The Guardian reported.

Despite the image’s claim, it does not show Bettel and Destenay. A reverse image search revealed it features Wurst, an Austrian musician and drag queen, and Karsai, Wurst’s business manager. The photo, captured at the 2019 Vienna Opera Ball by photographer Jeff Mangione, was later published in a Kurier article.

Similar pictures of Wurst and Karsai at the event can be seen on their respective Instagram pages. (RELATED: Does This Picture Show Justin Trudeau In A Tigger Costume?)

Bettel shared several pictures of him and his husband May 15 on Instagram for their seven-year anniversary. Neither bears any close resemblance to Wurst or Karsai.