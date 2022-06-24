FACT CHECK: Did Barack Obama Replace Black Music Appreciation Month With Pride Month?

A post shared on Facebook claims former President Barack Obama replaced Black Music Month with Pride Month during his term.

Verdict: False

Pride month was first recognized in 1999 by former President Bill Clinton. African American Music Appreciation Month is still being celebrated today and has not been removed.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post reads, “Did you know that June 1979 Pres. Carter designated June as Black Music Appreciation Month? Later it was renamed by Pres. Obama as Pride month.” The post provides no information as to what year during his presidency the month was renamed.

African American Music Appreciation Month, also called National Black Music Month, was first celebrated by former President Jimmy Carter in 1979, according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture. The celebration takes place each June and recognizes contributions from Black artists to all types of musical genres, the museum states.

The claim regarding Pride month is incorrect. Clinton first established Pride Month in 1999 through Proclamation 7203, which is available through the American Presidency Project from the University of California in Santa Barbara. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims Barack Obama Never Mentioned Juneteenth During His Presidency)

While Obama celebrated Pride Month throughout his two terms, he celebrated National Black Music Month as well. In 2009, he published a Presidential proclamation changing the celebration’s name to African American Music Appreciation Month and he continued to publish proclamations declaring the celebration every year as well.

Both June celebrations continue to be recognized by the White House. President Joe Biden issued a proclamation May 31 recognizing June 2022 as “Black Music Appreciation Month” and also did so in 2021.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece if a response is provided.