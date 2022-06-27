FACT CHECK: Did Tim Allen Make This Comment About COVID-19 Vaccination And Mail-In Voting?

A post shared on Facebook claims actor Tim Allen made a remark negatively comparing proof of vaccination to mail-in voting.

Verdict: False

There is no record of the actor making such a statement. Allen’s publicist denied he made the comment.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post features a photo of Allen with a purported quote attributed to him comparing vaccination to mail-in voting. “You want me to take the damn vaccine? Mail it to me & I’ll vaccinate myself & mail back the paperwork stating I’m fully vaccinated. You trust me right? Just like mail in voting,” the quote reads.

“RIGHT ON – Tim- and i hear since Disney made Captain America the voice of Buzz Lightyear- the new movie was a flop in the box office,” reads additional text included in the post, seemingly referring to the decision to not have the actor voice Buzz Lightyear in the new film “Lightyear.”

The statement is misattributed to Allen. No such quote appears on the actor’s Twitter or Facebook accounts. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting he had made such a remark at any point.

Allen’s publicist Marleah Leslie told Check Your Fact via email that the statement was not made by him. (RELATED: Does This Australian Vaccine Advisory Group Recommend Vaccinating Sedated Patients Without Their Consent?)

Allen tweeted a photo of himself in January 2021 smiling as he received a COVID-19 vaccine, calling the health workers who administered it “kick ass.”

Love a Dodger Night game but tonite thanks to the kick ass health workers I got poked with a vaccine in the kind-of-old dude line. pic.twitter.com/Zya0R9zx2B — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 22, 2021

This is not the first time a quote has been misattributed to Allen. Check Your Fact recently corrected a false claim that alleged the actor remarked about teachers who wanted to teach about sex with young students, saying they “shouldn’t be allowed within several miles of a school.”