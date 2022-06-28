FACT CHECK: Did The Atlantic Publish This Article About ‘The Environmental Impact Of Overturning Roe’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an article from The Atlantic about the “environment impact” of overturning Roe V. Wade.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for The Atlantic confirmed the outlet did not publish the article.

Fact Check:

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling that granted a constitutional right to abortion, in a 5-4 ruling on June 24, Politico reported. The Facebook post, first uploaded June 26, appears to show a screen grab of an article from The Atlantic titled, “The Environmental impact of overturning Roe.”

“Now a slew of new babies, mostly of color, will add to the extreme weather events we’ve seen over the last 20 years,” the alleged article’s subheading reads. The words “babies cause global warming” can be seen in a separate header below the screen grab. (RELATED: No, Roe V. Wade Didn’t Happen Because A Woman Lied About Being Raped By Black Men)

The article is digitally fabricated. It does not appear on The Atlantic’s website or on the outlet’s verified social media accounts. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting the outlet or any other news agency ran a story with the headline depicted in the Facebook post. A spokesperson for The Atlantic confirmed the article is fake in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time a fabricated article has been attributed to The Atlantic. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting the outlet had posted an article about the “heroism” of President Joe Biden falling off his bike.