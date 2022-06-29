FACT CHECK: Did The Atlantic Publish An Article Claiming It Is Not Racist To Call Clarence Thomas A Racial Slur?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an article published by The Atlantic with a headline that reads “It’s Not Racist To Call Judge Clarence Thomas The N Word.”

Verdict: False

This screenshot is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for The Atlantic confirmed that the outlet never published such an article.

Fact Check:

Following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week, Supreme Court Justice Thomas called for the overturning of other constitutional precedents related to LGBTQ+ rights and contraceptives, according to The Hill. Thomas ruled in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the outlet reported.

An image shared on Facebook appears to show a screeenshot of a story from The Atlantic with a headline that reads, “It’s Not Racist To Call Clarence Thomas The N Word.” The image began circulating online at the same time the term “Uncle Clarence” began trending on Twitter, according to the New York Post.

This screenshot is digitally fabricated and does not represent an actual article published in The Atlantic. The alleged article does not appear on The Atlantic’s website nor could it be found on the outlet’s verified Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. There are likewise no credible news reports to suggest The Atlantic, or any other news outlet, published such a story.

A spoksperson for the outlet confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the image is fake and did not stem with The Atlantic. (RELATED: Was Clarence Thomas’ Wife One Of The Organizers Of The January 6 Riot?)

This is not the first time a fake article from The Atlantic has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that it had published an article titled “The Heroism of Biden’s Bike Fall.”