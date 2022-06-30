FACT CHECK: No, A Recent Audit Has Not Confirmed Donald Trump Won Arizona In a Landslide

A post shared on Facebook claims a recent forensic audit confirmed former President Donald Trump won Arizona in a landslide.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that a recent audit revealed Trump won Arizona in a landslide. A spokesperson for the Arizona Secretary of State’s office denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Trump has continually claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him, according to Politico. A post shared on Facebook appears to support this claim.

“BREAKING: Forensic Audit/Paper Ballot Analysis confirms (once again) that President Trump won Arizona in a landslide,” reads the post. Trump lost the state by just over 10,000 votes, Politico reported.

There is no evidence to suggest a recent audit revealed he actually won the state in a landslide. The 2021 Maricopa County audit performed by the independent firm Cyber Ninja confirmed President Joe Biden’s win, according to CNBC. It even found an additional 99 votes for Biden than were previously counted, the outlet reported.

No major news outlets have reported on any new audits being performed in Arizona or on any findings that suggest Trump won Arizona in a landslide vote.

“This claim is completely false,” said a spokesperson for the Arizona Secretary of State’s office in an email to Check Your Fact.

Both the Arizona House and Senate Republicans confirmed this as well, stating no landslide win had been found. (RELATED: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?)

“The audit confirmed that when we counted the ballots exactly like the Maricopa County Elections Dept counted the ballots, we had the same results as them,” said Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann in a statement to Check Your Fact. “However, the audit also uncovered many election statutes that were broken, which made it impossible for us to confirm who actually won the election, given the tight margins.”

The Arizona House Republicans told Check Your Fact in an email that “The Arizona House Republican Caucus has never proffered such a claim.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Arizona Senate Democrats for comment and will update this piece if a response is received.