FACT CHECK: Did Global News Publish This Article About LGBTQ+ Flag Pins On U.S. Marine Uniforms?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an article from Canadian-based news outlet Global News reporting on the U.S. Marines allowing soldiers to wear LGBTQ+ pins on their uniforms.

Verdict: False

The article is digitally fabricated. There is no record of the outlet publishing such an article.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image appears to show a TikTok video that shares a screen grab of an article from Global News. allegedly written by reporter Kathryn Mannie, titled “U.S. Marines now able to wear LGBTQ+ pin on uniform.” The post’s caption claims, “Whelp that’s 99.999% of them.”

The image is digitally fabricated. No such article appears on the news outlet’s website or social media accounts. There is likewise no record of the post on Mannie’s social media accounts or author page. (RELATED: Did The Atlantic Publish This Article About Joe Biden’s Bike Fall?)

The image appears to be a digitally edited version of a June 2 article titled, “U.S. marines under fire for tweeting picture of rainbow bullets for Pride.” That article was written by Mannie and includes the same hour and minute publication time as the fake article.

The image shared on Facebook appears to have been created as a joke by Instagram user @notinregz. The account shared the same fake article in a June 28 Instagram post along with a caption that reads, “I made this fake article and everyone got baited.”

There are no credible news reports suggesting the Marine Corps is now allowing LGBTQ+ pride pins on uniforms. The official Marine Corps Uniform Regulations, published by U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters, state any “articles that are not authorized for wear” should be present on any uniforms. There is no indication that LGBTQ symbols are “authorized for wear” as they are not mentioned in a 2020 memorandum explaining which flags and symbols are permissible for members of the military to wear.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Global News for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.