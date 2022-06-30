FACT CHECK: Did Trump Make This Statement About Cassidy Hutchinson?

A post shared on Twitter purportedly shows a message from former President Donald Trump in which he criticizes former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

President Trump on Cassidy Hutchinson: “Her biggest job duty with us was making sure we had Diet Coke in the kitchen, and on at least two occasions, she brought in Diet Pepsi. TOTAL FAILURE.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/yPeWv26pRI — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 29, 2022

Verdict: False

The statement is digitally altered. There is no record of Trump issuing such a statement.

Fact Check:

Hutchinson served as a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to CBS News. She testified before the Jan. 6 Committee June 28 that Trump dismissed security concerns regarding the events of Jan. 6 and even tried to take control of the presidential SUV to go to the capitol, The Associated Press reported.

The Twitter post allegedly shows a screen grab of a statement from Trump, dated June 28, in which he sharply criticizes Hutchinson and her testimony. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi And Chuck Schumer Send These Tweets About Donald Trump Presidential Coins?)

“Hutch, as we call her, was a terrible employee and not really a member of the team,” the post reads in part. It goes on to claim that her “biggest duty” was keeping cans of Diet Coke in the kitchen.

In reality, Trump did not issue such a statement. It does not appear in any of his Truth Social posts or on his website, which has no posts dated to June 28. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting he made such a remark about Hutchinson.

Trump did post a statement on his Truth Social account during the testimony, stating he “hardly knew” Hutchinson and called her “bad news,” according to The Hill. He also referred to her claims about him allegedly attempting to take control of the Secret Service vehicle as “sick” and “fraudulent,” according to Mashable.