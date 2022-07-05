FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Rally For Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a massive crowd attending a rally for Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto in May.

Verdict: False

The image is miscaptioned. The photo was taken in 2015 and shows soccer fans, according to the photographer who took the picture.

Fact Check:

Ruto, who leads the Kenya Kwanza coalition, is running for president in Kenya’s upcoming presidential election, according to BBC News. He recently unveiled a manifesto promising to invest in agriculture and small business if he wins the presidency, Bloomberg reported.

A May 29 image shared on Facebook claims to show a large crowd, many dressed in yellow, gathering in support of the presidential hopeful. “Ruto in Narok yesterday…team UDA,” reads the post. Narok is an area of Kenya that borders Tanzania.

The caption is inaccurate. The same photo appears for sale on a German website that identifies it as showing the crowd at a soccer match that occurred in 2011. “Photo of the packed south stand during the Borussia Dortmund – Hamburger SV game on the first Bundesliga match day of the 2011/12 season (final score: 3:1),” reads the image’s caption. The photo is attributed to German photographer Reinaldo Coddou H.

“That picture is mine and does not have anything to do with that caption,” said Coddou in an email to Check Your Fact. “It shows a football crowd in Dortmund, Germany, in 2011.”

The photo also appeared in a 2017 article from Italian-based news outlet L’eco Di Bergamo, which identified the stadium as Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany. (RELATED: Was Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto Pictured Meeting With Joe Biden?)

This is not the first time misinformation has spread online about Ruto. Check Your Fact previously debunked a viral image that allegedly showed him smiling beside the body of deceased former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki.