FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Marjorie Taylor Greene Wearing A Soviet Union Shirt And Giving A Nazi Salute?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wearing a Soviet Union shirt and giving a Nazi salute.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. Greene’s face has been digitally inserted into the photo, which dates back to 2008.

Fact Check:

Greene, who serves as the representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, defeated her challengers in Georgia’s GOP primary in May, according to PBS. Now, an image being shared on Facebook appears to show her giving a Nazi salute while wearing a shirt with the Soviet Union’s hammer and sickle symbol on it. “Marjorie Taylor Greene,” reads the post’s caption.

The image is digitally altered. A reverse image search revealed it dates back to at least 2008. The image can be found on a variety of Japanese, Turkish and Spanish blogging websites and shows a woman bearing no resemblance to Greene. (RELATED: Was Marjorie Taylor Greene Wearing A Wire During Her April 22 Testimony?)

The woman is referred to on some of the sites as “Oppressed Communist Girl” or “a former Soviet superheroine,” but none mention Greene by name. It appears whoever created the most recent iteration simply superimposed Greene’s face onto the other woman’s body.

The original picture also appeared on Twitter in November 2021 with the caption, “The world’s first left-wing female superhero,” in Turkish.

Dünyanın ilk solcu kadın süper kahramanı 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FpmobIdO0L — anarşist amele (@lumpenproleter1) November 9, 2021

This is not the first time a photoshopped image of a politician has gone viral.