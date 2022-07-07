FACT CHECK: Did CNN Publish This Article About Breastfeeding On The Battlefield?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a CNN article reporting on whether female soldiers should be allowed to breastfeed while in combat.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence CNN published such an article.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image, which has garnered over 130 reactions, appears to show a screen grab of an article from CNN titled, “Should Women be allowed to breastfeed on the battlefield?” The article, which has three writers in the byline, appears to have been published in February 2018.

“Alright who is bringing their kids into the battlefield,” the post’s caption claims. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A CNN Tweet About Child Soldiers In Ukraine?)

The image has been digitally fabricated. No evidence of the alleged article could be found on CNN’s website or social media accounts. A search of the writers and timestamp of the purported article reveals the image is an altered version of a genuine February 2018 article about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

A reverse image search reveals the photo featured in the fake article is from the 2008 film “Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous.” The picture, which is visible on the film’s Apple TV webpage, identifies the purported female soldier as actress Jessica Simpson.

CNN did publish an article in 2015 reporting on a viral photoshoot that featured several female soldiers breastfeeding while in their uniforms. The photo was an attempt to “normalize breastfeeding” among female soldiers who have children, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has reached out to CNN for comment and will update this accordingly if a response is received.