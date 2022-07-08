FACT CHECK: No, Joe Biden Did Not Place A Medal Of Honor On Its Recipient The Wrong Way

A post shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden placed a Medal of Honor backward around Vietnam War veteran Dwight Birdwell’s neck.

Verdict: False

Footage from the event shows Biden placed the medal correctly.

Fact Check:

Biden awarded four Vietnam War veterans the Medal of Honor at a July 5 ceremony at the White House, according to The New York Times. Among those awarded the medal was Birdwell, an attorney and former chief justice of the Cherokee Nation, who served in Vietnam and was a former Silver Star recipient, according to the Tulsa World.

The Facebook post alleges that Biden placed the medal on Birdwell backward. “Biden to himself: ‘All I have to do is put the medal on him…..’ Puts it on backwards,” reads the post. The video shared on Facebook is slightly blurry, making it difficult to see whether or not Biden placed the medal correctly.

This claim is false. Check Your Fact reviewed high-definition footage of the ceremony posted on Facebook by the White House that clearly shows Biden placing the medal the correct way around Birdwell’s neck. A video of the entire ceremony on the U.S. Army’s verified YouTube channel also shows the medal was placed correctly.

Additionally, a photo on CBS News’ website, as well as another photo on The Associated Press’ website, shows Biden putting the ribbon around Birdwell’s neck with the medal side facing the right way.

Check Your Fact has debunked several false claims about Biden, including a viral post that alleged he had resigned from office.