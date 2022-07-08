FACT CHECK: Did The Supreme Court Overturn The 2020 Election?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Supreme Court “overturned the 2020 election.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the court has ruled to overturn the 2020 election.

Fact Check:

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, according to Business Insider. He is currently working on a book, titled “The Crime of the Century,” that details his allegations of widespread voter fraud, the outlet reported.

A post shared on Facebook appears to suggest the Supreme Court agrees with Trump. “#INTEL SCOTUS OVERTURNED THE 2020 ELECTION,” reads the July 6 post. “#45 will be back shortly.” (RELATED: Was Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Recently Pictured Attending A Dinner With Democratic Leaders?)

The claim is baseless. The Supreme Court has not published any opinion that nullifies the results of the 2020 election. None of the court’s press releases mention such a move. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting the court has overturned the 2020 election or is planning to take up a case about the election.

The Supreme Court dismissed a formal challenge to election laws that were in place during the election in April 2021, according to Forbes. The case sought to overturn a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that extended a deadline for the state to receive mail-in ballots, the outlet reported.

The 2020 election has repeatedly been the subject of conspiracy theories and baseless claims. Check Your Fact recently debunked viral claims suggesting three states had decertified their election results and that 46 states had performed recounts.