FACT CHECK: No, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Kids Were Not Removed From The Royal Line Of Succession

A video shared on Facebook claims Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s children Lilibet and Archie have been removed from the royal line of succession.

Verdict: False

Archie and Lilibet are still part of the royal family’s line of succession, according to the family’s official website. There is no evidence suggesting the two have been removed from the line.

Fact Check:

Prince Harry and Markle announced in January 2020 that they would be “stepping back” from the British royal family, according to CNN. Since then, Markle has given birth to Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple’s second child, USA Today reported.

A video shared on Facebook claims the two children have been removed from the royal family’s line of succession. The four and half minute video includes a caption that reads, “Lili & Archie REMOVED OF ROYAL LINE As Mike Tindall BREAKS SILENCE About FUTURE KING Louis.” The video’s audio repeats this claim but does not elaborate further.

The claim is false. The royal family’s website lists Archie and Lilibet as seventh and eighth in line for the British throne respectively. None of the family’s news releases or social media posts mention either of the children losing their eligibility to inherit the throne. There are no credible news reports suggesting either of the two lost their place in the line of succession.

Prince Harry and Markle have reportedly lost the right to use the word “royal” in their charitable organization due to U.K. government rules, according to Insider. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Queen Elizabeth Bowing To Former Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie?)

The Facebook video makes reference to former English rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, a member of the British royal family. It also mentions Prince Louis, the 4-year-old son of her Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who is currently fifth in line for the throne, according to BBC News.

This is not the first time false news about the royal family has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral claim suggesting that Prince Harry and Markle had divorced.