FACT CHECK: Did Vladimir Putin Say He Would Unveil The West’s ‘Depopulation’ Plan?

A post shared on Twitter claims Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to unveil the U.S. and Europe’s “depopulation” plan.

Verdict: False

The quote is fabricated. There is no evidence suggesting Putin made such a remark.

Fact Check:

Putin recently warned Ukraine that Russia had barely started its actions in the country before threatening to intensify its offensive campaign, according to The Associated Press. Putin has also threatened to “weaponize” energy supplies in Europe by potentially curbing or severing gas flow to the continent entirely, Insider reported.

The Twitter post, which was also shared on Facebook, features an alleged quote from Putin in which he pledges to unveil the “depopulation plan” allegedly prepared by Western nations. “I will make public the depopulation plan that the United States and Europe have prepared,” reads the alleged quote. “It will be the scientists hidden in the bio-weapons labs that have been found who will uncover everything, they are right now in Moscow.”

This quote is fabricated. Check Your Fact could not find any credible news reports suggesting the Russian president made such a remark about depopulation. No such comments appear on the Kremlin’s website or Twitter account. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Reveal That Vladimir Putin Had A Failed Cancer Surgery?)

Similar claims surfaced in 2020 when Spanish social media began circulating a video with incorrect subtitles claiming the Russian president said he “was aware of [the West’s] diabolical plans” for population control, according to Chequeado.

Check Your Fact previously debunked a video in which Putin called President Joe Biden “crazy” and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson “unbalanced.”