FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show A 1968 Israeli ‘Shekel’ Coin Depicting The 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a 1968 Israeli “shekel” coin depicting the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Verdict: Misleading

The image shows a commemorative medal that was issued in 1967 in honor of the Six Day War.

Some conspiracy theorists have alleged the Israeli government orchestrated the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to BBC News. One theory falsely claims 4,000 Jewish employees were informed to not turn up for work, the outlet reported.

An image shared on Facebook claims to show proof that the Israelis had advanced knowledge of the plot. It shows what appears to be a coin with Hebrew lettering as well as a depiction of a tank and a plane that appears to be heading towards two parallel objects. “1968 Israeli ‘shekel 33 years before 9/11/2001,” reads text included in the image.

The object featured in the post is not a coin, however. Rather, it is a commemorative medal. The same image appears on the Cincinnati Judaica Fund and the Center for Holocaust and Humanity Education’s Collections Database, which identifies it as a “French Israeli Six Day War commemorative medal.” The website explains the two parallel objects visible on the medal are the scrolls of the Torah, not towers. The backside of the medal includes Hebrew writing that reads in part, “Under the Star of David, Campaign of 6 Days.”

The Six-Day War was a brief conflict in which Israel defeated Egypt, Jordan and Syria in the span of six days in June 1967, according to history.com. (RELATED: Did Lionel Messi Say He Would Not Play A Soccer Match Against Israel?)

