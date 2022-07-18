FACT CHECK: Did Kevin McCarthy Say That Nancy Pelosi ‘Should Be Jailed And Prosecuted’?

A video shared on Facebook claims House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “should be prosecuted and jailed.”



Verdict: False

There is no evidence McCarthy called for Pelosi’s arrest and prosecution.

Fact Check:

The 13-minute-long Facebook video claims McCarthy, a Republican, said that Pelosi, a Democrat, should be imprisoned and prosecuted. “She Should Be Prosecuted And Jailed’ – Kevin Mccarthy Exposed Nancy Pelosi With Entire Dem,” reads the video’s title.

However, there is no evidence that McCarthy made such a comment. The video shared on Facebook shows him speaking about a proposed COVID-19 relief bill in February 2021. Check Your Fact reviewed both the video and the transcript of the speech but found no evidence that McCarthy called for Pelosi to be prosecuted or arrested. If McCarthy had called for Pelosi’s arrest, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have.

Check Your Fact also reviewed press releases from McCarthy’s office but found nothing about the Republican leader calling for such action. McCarthy’s most recent press releases center around veterans, sequoias and gas prices. His office did publish a June press release about former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin being recalled that mentions Pelosi, but it does not call for her arrest.

Check Your Fact has previously addressed the false claims about McCarthy. In 2019, Check Your Fact debunked the false claim that McCarthy said Japan does not have mass shootings because the country had no video games. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims Only 9% Of The American Rescue Plan ‘Goes To The American People’)

Check Your Fact reached out to a McCarthy spokesperson and will update this article if a response is provided.