FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Sign An Initiative Outlawing Criticism Of Pedophiles?

An image shared on Facebook purports President Joe Biden signed the “Drag Queen Initiative,” outlawing critique of pedophiles.



Verdict: False

The tweet stems from a satirical account. There are no credible reports to suggest Biden signed such an initiative.

Fact Check:

Several anti-LGBT protests against “Drag Queen Story Hour” programs at libraries have occurred across the country over concerns about child safety, according to The Associated Press. Republican Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton introduced legislation in June that would prohibit minors from attending drag shows, according to NBC News.

The Facebook post features a screengrab of a tweet claiming Biden signing an executive order titled the “Drag Queen Initiative,” which would outlaw any criticism of pedophiles or pedophiliac activity.

“Breaking: President Biden Signs The ‘Drag Queen Initiative.’ Publicly criticizing pedophiles will now be considered a federal offense,” the Tweet reads. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Sign An Executive Order To Tear Down The US-Mexico Border Wall?)

The claim is baseless. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Biden has signed such an order into effect or is planning to do so. Neither the White House’s official website, its verified social media pages or the Federal Register announce such a program being enacted.

A reverse image search indicates that the image included in the tweet is of Biden signing a different executive order in February. “President Joe Biden signs an Executive Order on ‘Blocking Property of Certain Persons and Prohibiting Certain Transactions with Respect to Continued Russian Efforts to Undermine the Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Ukraine,'” the photo’s caption states.

The claim stems from an unverified Twitter account purporting to be the U.S. Ministry of Truth. The account name likely stems from the fictional government entity featured in George Orwell’s novel “1984,” used by Republicans to mock Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board, according to Newsweek. While the content appears to be false, there is no label marking the profile as satirical in nature.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House press office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.