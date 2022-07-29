FACT CHECK: Is World Economic Forum Founder And Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab Under Investigation For Mass Murder?

A post shared on Facebook shows a screengrab of a tweet purporting World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab is under investigation by Interpol for mass murder.



Verdict: False

A spokesperson for the World Economic Forum denied the claim. There is no evidence that Schwab is under investigation for such a charge.

Fact Check:

Schwab said that the COVID-19 pandemic presented the opportunity for a “great reset,” a goal aiming for a more “healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future,” according to the World Economic Forum’s website. Schwab’s plan has generated online controversy over fears on its potential impacts of civil liberties, BBC News reported.

The Facebook post shows a screengrab of a tweet purporting Schwab is under investigation for mass murder by Interpol. “INTERPOL: Klaus Schwab under investigation for mass murder,” the tweet reads, linking users to an article.

INTERPOL: Klaus Schwab under investigation for mass murder https://t.co/4umUjlG2es — John Takacs (@JohnTak78257297) July 26, 2022

The claim is baseless. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Schwab is under investigation for any crime. Neither the WEF nor Interpol has issued a statement about the alleged investigation into Schwab on their respective websites or verified social media accounts.

“This is a false claim,” Alem Tedeneke, a spokesperson for the World Economic Forum, said in an email statement to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did Bill Gates And Klaus Schwab Make These Statements About How COVID-19 Will Lead To Greater ‘Control’ Over Mankind?)

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a July 25 article published by the Vancouver Times. The article falsely claims the WEF founder used “a combination of kickbacks and extortion to pull strings” in various countries. The outlet identifies itself as “the most trusted source for satire on the West Coast.”

Check Your Fact has also reached out to Interpol for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.