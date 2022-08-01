FACT CHECK: Did Justin Trudeau Tweet About Limiting Sexual Partners Due To Monkeypox?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in which he states he will be limiting his “number of sexual partners to avoid spreading monkeypox.”



Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Trudeau made such a remark.

Fact Check:

Monkeypox was designated a “global health emergency” by the World Health Organization (WHO) July 23 following a spike in cases, according to Reuters. There have been more than 16,000 reports of infections stemming from more than 75 countries, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image, first shared on July 28, appears to show a tweet from Trudeau’s verified Twitter account in which he claims he would be receiving a vaccination for monkeypox and limiting his number of sexual partners to avoid spreading the virus.

“As per the WHO’s advice, I will be getting vaccinated and limiting my number of sexual partners to avoid spreading monkeypox,” reads the alleged tweet. “I invite my fellow LGBTQA2 community members to do the same.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did The FDA Approve A Pfizer Monkeypox Vaccine?)

The tweet is digitally fabricated. It could not be found on the prime minister’s verified Twitter account or on any of his other verified social media accounts. It also does not appear on PolitiTweet’s archive of his deleted tweets. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting Trudeau has publicly announced he will be vaccinated against the virus or take any other preventative measures to limit its spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise that individuals receive the monkeypox vaccine within four days of being exposed to the virus. While the virus can spread through intercourse, it can also spread through direct contact with a rash, scab or the body fluids of an infected person, the center reported.

Check Your Fact has reached out to both Trudeau’s office and Health Canada for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.