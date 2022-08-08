FACT CHECK: Is The US Government Offering A New Benefit To Uninsured Americans?

A video shared on Facebook claims the U.S. government is offering a new benefit to Americans who are over 40 years old and without life insurance.



Verdict: Misleading

There is no evidence to suggest the government is offering any new benefit.

Fact Check:

Nearly half of all American adults were without life insurance in 2021, according to the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA). Now, a video shared on Facebook claims Americans over 40 who are without life insurance are eligible for a new benefit.

The video shows what appears to be a news broadcast about the initiative and features a chyron that reads, “Finally Approved. A 2022 program that offers up to $150,000 benefits to U.S. Citizens.” The video’s caption clarifies that the benefit is eligible for “Anyone over 40 living in USA without life insurance.” A link included in the post re-directs interested individuals to a website where they can learn more information about the purported program’s benefits.

The post’s claims are false. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest any such benefit or program has become available to U.S. citizens in 2022. There is no mention of such a program on LIMRA’s website or the Treasury Department’s website.

The clip featured at the beginning of the video does not mention anything about the alleged initiative. Instead, it shows a 2021 Senate session in which the Senate approved a bill to fund the government through December 3, 2021, according to footage from C-SPAN. (RELATED: No, People Born Before 1957 Are Not Eligible To Receive Thousands More On Their Social Security Checks).

The website link included in the post, which prompts users to provide their age and citizenship status, indicates the post is an advertisement. “This is an advertisement and not an actual news article, blog, or consumer protection update,” reads the text at the bottom of the website.