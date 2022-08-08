FACT CHECK: No, Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Recently Quote Hitler

A post shared on Facebook claims Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently recited a quote from Nazi leader Adolf Hitler about Christianity.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Greene making such a remark. A spokesperson for Greene denied the representative made the comment.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image features black and white images of Greene and Hitler, along with a quote attributed to both that reads, “We tolerate no one in our ranks who attacks the ideas of Christianity. Our movement is Christian.” The image claims Hitler made the remark in 1928 while Greene made it on July 23.

An internet search reveals Hitler did indeed make such a remark at a Nazi party rally in Passau, Germany in 1928, according to to author Richard Steigmann-Gal’s book “The Holy Reich: Nazi Conceptions of Christianity, 1919-1945.”

However, there is no evidence that Greene later repurposed this quote. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about her making such a statement or endorsing any of Hitler’s ideas. The congresswoman appeared at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit July 23, where she gave both an interview and a speech, neither of which featured the purported quote. In addition, the quote does not appear on any of Greene’s verified social media pages or her official website.

“This is yet another Democrat attempt to smear Congresswoman Greene,” said Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene, in an email to Check Your Fact. “It’s absolutely fake.” (RELATED: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Post This Tweet About Jesus Christ And The Fourth Of July?)

Greene faced criticism for selling “Christian Nationalist” t-shirts through her Truth Social account, according to Newsweek. She also stated that Christina Nationalism was “a good thing” for the country during the Turning Point appearance, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time Greene has been the target of misinformation online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting she had posted a tweet comparing the Fourth of July to Jesus Christ performing a miracle.