FACT CHECK: Did CBC News Publish An Article On Media Trust Being At An All-Time High?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a screenshot of an article from CBC News about Canadians’ trust in the media reaching an “all time high.”



Verdict: False

This screenshot is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for CBC News denied the authenticity of the purported article.

Fact Check:

Nearly half of all Canadians who participated in an online survey last year said they believe journalists are “purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations,” according to a March 2021 article published by CBC News. About 52 percent of those who participated in the survey also claimed that the media is partisan, the outlet reported.