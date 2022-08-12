FACT CHECK: Is Adam Schiff Being Impeached?

A video shared on Facebook claims Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff is being impeached.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Schiff is facing impeachment.

Fact Check:

Schiff is reportedly vying to become the next leader of the House Democrats should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi retire after this year’s midterm elections, according to The Washington Post. A widely shared video on Facebook claims he is about to be impeached.

“IT’S FINALLY REVEALED ADAM SCHIFF TO BE 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃 – Brave Jim Jordan 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐒 Schiff,” reads the 14-minute video’s title and caption. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan Call Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘Dumb’ During A Recent Exchange?)

The post’s caption and title are inaccurate. Check Your Fact found no credible news reporting to suggest Schiff is facing impeachment or that Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan brought forth such a motion. Schiff makes no mention of any impeachment proceeding against him on his website or verified Twitter account.

The video included in the post offers no evidence to support the claim. Rather, it features a series of clips that show Jordan criticizing Schiff for a number of reasons unrelated to any alleged impeachment proceeding against him. The final clip shows Jordan lambasting Schiff in December 2021 over the Protect Our Democracy Act, a bill sponsored by Schiff that seeks to prevent abuses of power by the president. None of the clips mention an impeachment proceeding against Schiff, who is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

This is not the first time Jordan has been the subject of misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral claim that alleged he called Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex “dumb.”