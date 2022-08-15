FACT CHECK: Did Australian Politician Adam Bandt Post This Tweet In Support Of Drug Dealers?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from Australian MP Adam Bandt in which he says drug dealers are not to blame for people’s drug-related problems.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Bandt sending such a tweet. A spokesperson for the politician confirmed the tweet is fabricated.

Fact Check:

Brandt, who hails from Melbourne, was first elected to the Australian House of Representatives in 2010 as a member of the Australian Greens. He has been re-elected four times since, according to the Australian Parliament’s website.

An image shared on Facebook appears to show a screenshot of a tweet from him in which he says that drug dealers should not be blamed for people’s drug-related problems. “Yearly reminder that drug dealers aren’t to blame for your loved one’s banned drug-related problems,” reads the alleged tweet. “Quite the opposite: dealers often act as community elders, keeping an eye out for regulars and providing a stigma-free community connection point.”

“Why would Adam Bandt post this???” reads the image’s caption. (RELATED: Did Volodymyr Zelenskyy Endorse Drug Use In An Interview?)

This screenshot is digitally fabricated. The tweet cannot be found on Bandt’s verified Twitter account. Likewise, there are no credible news reports to suggest that this is something Bandt actually said. Check Your Fact could not find any statements about drug dealers on Brandt’s Twitter account.

“This message was not posted by Mr Adam Bandt and does not reflect his views on drug law reform,” a spokesperson for Bandt said in an email to Check Your Fact.