FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Appoint The Judge Who Approved The Raid On Mar-a-Lago?

An image shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump appointed U.S. Magistrate Bruce E. Reinhart, who approved the recent search warrant on Mar-a-Lago.



Verdict: Misleading

While Trump was president when Reinhart was appointed, he did not nominate him for any position.

Fact Check:

Reinhart signed off on a search warrant that allowed the FBI to search Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, according to Politico. Agents were looking for classified nuclear weapons documents among other items of interest, The Washington Post reported.